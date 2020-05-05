You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Staten Island Amazon warehouse worker dies of coronavirus

Tue, 05/05/2020 - 11:49pm — legitgov

Staten Island Amazon warehouse worker dies of coronavirus | 05 May 2020 | A worker at Amazon's Staten Island warehouse has died of the coronavirus, the company confirmed on Tuesday. The staffer was last at the Bloomfield distribution center on April 5 and was diagnosed with the disease caused by the coronavirus on April 11, a spokeswoman said. Employees at the facility, called JFK8, have been calling for greater protections amid the pandemic since March. At least 29 workers there have been infected by the coronavirus, according to The Verge, which first reported the staffer's death.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments