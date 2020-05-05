Staten Island Amazon warehouse worker dies of coronavirus | 05 May 2020 | A worker at Amazon's Staten Island warehouse has died of the coronavirus, the company confirmed on Tuesday. The staffer was last at the Bloomfield distribution center on April 5 and was diagnosed with the disease caused by the coronavirus on April 11, a spokeswoman said. Employees at the facility, called JFK8, have been calling for greater protections amid the pandemic since March. At least 29 workers there have been infected by the coronavirus, according to The Verge, which first reported the staffer's death.