You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

'Stay home!' France mobilizes 100,000 police to enforce coronavirus lockdown

Tue, 17/03/2020 - 7:38am — legitgov

'Stay home!' France mobilizes 100,000 police to enforce coronavirus lockdown | 16 March 2020 | France will deploy 100,000 police officers along fixed checkpoints around the country to enforce President Emmanuel Macron’s two-week lockdown order, the latest dramatic measure taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Anyone caught violating the far-reaching restrictions "must be able to justify the reason for their movements," or will face legal penalties, including a fine of up to €135, Castaner said. Pedestrians and drivers will be required to obtain permits to travel, which will be presented to police manning a network of checkpoints throughout France. The minister noted that police and gendarmes only -- not military personnel -- will enforce the restrictions.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments