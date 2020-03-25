You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Stock futures climb after White House, Senate reach deal on coronavirus stimulus bill

Wed, 25/03/2020 - 9:00am — legitgov

Stock futures climb after White House, Senate reach deal on coronavirus stimulus bill | 25 March 2020 | Stock futures were on the rise again in early Wednesday morning trading, following Tuesday's historic rally, as the White House and Senate reached a deal on a coronavirus stimulus bill. Around 4:40 a.m. ET, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average pointed to a gain of more than 500 points at the Wednesday open. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to opening gains. The moves came after the White House and Senate leaders agreed on a massive $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill. 

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments