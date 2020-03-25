Stock futures climb after White House, Senate reach deal on coronavirus stimulus bill | 25 March 2020 | Stock futures were on the rise again in early Wednesday morning trading, following Tuesday's historic rally, as the White House and Senate reached a deal on a coronavirus stimulus bill. Around 4:40 a.m. ET, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average pointed to a gain of more than 500 points at the Wednesday open. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to opening gains. The moves came after the White House and Senate leaders agreed on a massive $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill.