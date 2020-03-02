Stock market updates: Dow rallies nearly 1,300 in record, no more correction | 02 March 2020 | Stocks shot higher on Monday with the Dow scoring its biggest point gain ever. Here's what happened in the session:

4:34 pm: Historic market rebound by the numbers

Advancing stocks outpaced Declining stocks 2,477 to 539 or more than 4 to 1 on the NYSE

Dow closed up 5.1% for its first positive day in 8 and its best day since Mar 23, 2009

Dow gained 1,294.3 for its biggest point gain ever

Dow is 9.69% below its intraday all-time high of 29,568.57 from Feb 12th, closing out of correction levels

S&P closed up 4.6% for its first positive day in 8 and its best day since Dec 26, 2018

S&P also had its biggest point gain ever gaining 136.01 points, its next biggest point gain was on Dec 26, 2018.