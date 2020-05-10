Stocks surge as economic recovery hopes put record unemployment in the rearview mirror --U.S. economy lost 20.5M jobs in April but investors bought stocks anyways | 08 May 2020 | U.S. equity markets rallied Friday despite historic job losses as states forged ahead with reopening plans and investors focus on an economic rebound that could take hold in the coming months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained over 455 points, or 1.91 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.69 percent and 1.58 percent, respectively. All three of the major averages posted weekly gains while the Nasdaq registered its longest winning streak, five days, of the year.