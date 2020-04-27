Stop Water Shutoffs - Petition | 27 April 2020 | A Consumer Reports investigation found that before the pandemic, Detroit residents could get their water shut off for falling $150 behind. But large profitable corporations like Coke and Pepsi who bottle the same Detroit tap water were allowed to keep filling their bottles and coffers even as the city showed they had tens of thousands of dollars in uncollected bills. This inequity reinforces why we need a nationwide moratorium on water shutoffs that pose a huge public health risk. (Petition)