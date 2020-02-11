Student Biden called 'lying dog-faced pony soldier' says she was humiliated | 10 Feb 2020 | The college student branded a "lying dog-faced pony soldier” by Joe Biden said on Monday that being on the receiving end of a dig from the former vice president was "humiliating." Madison Moore, 21, told the Macon Telegraph that for people to wave off the bizarre jibe as a joke was "kind of insulting." "It was kind of humiliating to be called a liar on national TV by the former vice president," Moore told the newspaper. "Instead of answering that question straightforward, his immediate response was to attempt to invalidate me by exposing my inexperience."