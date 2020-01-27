Supreme Court allows Trump administration to enforce 'public charge' immigration restriction | 27 Jan 2020 | The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration to enforce, for now, its "public charge" immigration restriction, lifting a pair of preliminary injunctions issued by federal judges. The Monday order followed a 5-4 split vote that divided the court's conservatives and liberals. At issue is the administration’s rule issued in August that would restrict immigrants entering the United States if the government believes they will rely on public assistance, such as housing or health care benefits. Lower federal courts had blocked the policy from being implemented while the issue is being litigated.