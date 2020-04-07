Supreme Court blocks Wisconsin from extending absentee voting deadline | 06 April 2020 | The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday night ruled that Wisconsin cannot accept absentee ballots postmarked after its voting day Tuesday. In a 5-4 vote along ideological lines, the conservative justices sided with Republican state lawmakers by halting a lower court order to extend absentee voting to April 13, a measure that would have expanded options for avoiding in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. The decision came just hours after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Gov. Tony Evers's (D) executive order to postpone Tuesday's vote, sowing confusion and chaos around a critical election featuring a Democratic presidential primary and a pivotal state Supreme Court seat. Evers had sought to push back the in-person voting date until June 9 and said that all mail and absentee ballots sent up to that date would be counted.