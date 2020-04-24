Supreme Court denies motion to block Trump 'public charge' rule during pandemic | 24 April 2020 | The Supreme Court on Friday denied a request to block the Trump administration's "public charge" rule during the coronavirus health crisis. A group of state attorneys general had asked the court to issue an injunction against the rule, which links a migrant's eligibility for legal status with the likelihood that he or she will rely on public assistance... While it's unknown how the justices voted on the emergency motion, the court ruled 5-4 along ideological lines in the earlier petitions, with the conservative majority deciding that the administration could implement the rule while a legal challenge plays out in federal court.