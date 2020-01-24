Susan Collins asked Justice Roberts to intervene after Nadler late-night 'cover-up' accusation | 23 Jan 2020 | Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) wrote a note to Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday morning, moments before he admonished the House impeachment managers and President Trump's defense team for a fiery exchange between Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and White House counsel Pat Cipollone around 1 a.m. Collins later revealed in an interview with the press that she wrote the note to the justice asking him to make sure that the Senate rules on what she believed were unsettling comments apply to the House Judiciary Committee chairman. The rule would strike the words of a senator, should they impute a colleague. Nadler accused Republican senators of participating in a "cover-up" after voting against amendments that would have allowed them to bring witnesses to the trial.