Suspect shoots 2 at Texas church before parishioners fatally shoot him | 29 Dec 2019 | A man shot two people during a church service in White Settlement, Texas, on Sunday before two armed parishioners shot and killed him, White Settlement Police Chief J.P. Bevering said. One person who was shot at the West Freeway Church of Christ died and another victim has life-threatening injuries, Bevering said. Bevering praised the two "heroic" churchgoers who returned fire and killed the suspect. He said there is no ongoing threat to the incident. MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty said the suspected shooter and a victim died en route to the hospital.