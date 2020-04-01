Swarm of 650 earthquakes rattles Utah, Idaho and California, experts say | 30 March 2020 | More than 600 earthquakes have hit across Utah and surrounding areas after a 5.7-magnitude quake struck near Salt Lake City about two weeks ago, according to University of Utah Seismograph Stations. As of Monday morning, the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, or UUSS, recorded 658 earthquakes as part of a series of aftershocks. On March 18, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Magna, west of Salt Lake City, McClatchy News reported. The quake was felt from Idaho to California, according to McClatchy News.