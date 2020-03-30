TSA security director for several NY airports tests positive for coronavirus | 29 March 2020 | The TSA’s director of security at several metro-area airports has tested positive for the coronavirus. "While I am required to stay out of work for the next 14 days, I will keep on top of the ongoing activity,” Robert Duffy -- the federal Transportation Security Administration’s director of security at LaGuardia, Islip, Westchester and upstate Stewart airports -- told colleagues Friday in an e-mail obtained by The Post... His e-mail came three days after he reported that a TSA agent at LaGuardia had tested positive for the COVID-19 bug -- at that point, the second at the Queens airport to be infected with the virus. At least 11 TSA employees in the New York area tested positive for the deadly bug before Duffy’s announcement.