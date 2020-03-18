TV Station Broadcasts Biden-Sanders Results Day Before Election | 16 March 2020 | A television station in Illinois broadcast results from the Joe Biden-Bernie Sanders Democratic Primary contest on Monday-the day before the actual election was scheduled to occur. Paris, Illinois, resident Sherry Daugherty noted the discrepancy in a widely-shared and commented upon Facebook post. "While watching The Price Is Right our station accidentally runs tomorrow's election results," she said. "It's Monday our election in Illinois is tomorrow." ...Local CBS affiliate WCIA ran the graphic showing Biden leading on 50 percent of the vote with 986,341 votes. Sanders had 45 percent of the vote in the WCIA graphic with 893,249 votes.