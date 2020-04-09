Tech giants urged to halt 5G 'conspiracy' theories --As masts caught alight UK mobile phone networks have warned against the spread of 5G 'conspiracies' | 04 April 2020 | Tech giants are facing calls from ministers to halt the spread of "crazed conspiracy [sic] theories" about 5G after mobile phone masts were set alight [Good job!] and telecoms engineers abused by people peddling "nonsense" linking the digital technology to the Covid-19 outbreak. This week, Oliver Dowden, the Digital and Culture Secretary, will ask social media companies to crack down on mis information fuelling "criminal behaviour" as the NHS warned that activists were targeting the infrastructure being used by emergency services combating the coronavirus. Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, described 'conspiracy' theories blaming 5G masts for the spread of Covid-19 as "dangerous nonsense".