Ted Cruz in self-quarantine after interacting with coronavirus patient at CPAC | 08 March 2020 | Texas Sen. Ted Cruz announced Sunday evening that he will undergo self-quarantine this week at his Texas home because he interacted with a person at the Conservative Political Action Conference who has tested positive for coronavirus. Cruz said on Twitter that he had only a brief conversation and shook hands with the person. The interaction took place 10 days ago, he said. Maryland officials warned Saturday that the person who attended the recent conference in the suburb of Oxon Hill had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke at CPAC. White House officials said Saturday that there was no indication either had met or were in "close proximity" to the infected person. Cruz said that he isn't experiencing symptoms that are associated with the virus and that medical officials have told him the odds are low that the person passed the virus to him.