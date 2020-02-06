Ten more virus infections on cruise ship in Japan | 06 Feb 2020 | Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in a Japanese port have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday, taking the number of infected passengers to 20 with test results on more than 170 still pending. About 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks quarantine on the Diamond Princess ship in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, after 10 people were initially confirmed with the virus and moved to medical facilities. The total number of coronavirus patients in Japan is now 45.