Tennessee Tech student undergoing testing for possible coronavirus infection | 23 Jan 2020 | A student at Tennessee Tech University is being tested for possible infection with coronavirus, school officials tell FOX 17 News. According to the university, health providers quickly recognized that the student met the criteria for coronavirus due to mild symptoms and his recent travel history, but the illness has not been confirmed. The student is under isolation while precautionary testing is being conducted. As this happens, the university says they continue to stay in close communication with the Tennessee Department of Health.