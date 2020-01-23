Texas A&M student being tested for Chinese coronavirus, Brazos County officials say | 23 Jan 2020 | Brazos County Health District is investigating a suspected case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in a Texas A&M student, the department announced Thursday. The student traveled to Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus originated, and showed symptoms of the virus, according to the Brazos County Health District. Brazos County is about 100 miles northwest of Houston. Texas A&M University announced they were notified by the Brazos County Health District that a student may have a possible case of the virus.