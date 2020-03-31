Texas governor mandates 14-day coronavirus quarantine for travelers from 7 more states, cities | 30 March 2020 | Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered travelers from seven cities and states to be quarantined for 14 days upon entering his state due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The order applies to anyone traveling to Texas from the states of California, Louisiana, and Washington as well as the cities of Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and Miami. "This proclamation shall remain in effect and in full force for as long as Executive Order GA-11 is in effect and in full force, unless otherwise modified, amended, rescinded, or superseded by the governor," Abbott's proclamation said, referring to his March 26 order that imposed quarantines on air travelers coming from other areas "experiencing substantial community spread of COVID-19."