Texas man is one of more than 75 Americans being tested for coronavirus after he returned to the US from China with flu-like symptoms --The CDC is currently waiting on the results of at least 76 coronavirus tests in 36 states across the US | 06 Feb 2020 | A person in Texas is being tested for coronavirus, Beaumont public health officials announced on Wednesday. The patient is a man who recently went to China and has since developed flu-like symptoms, according to Click2Houston. In addition to the 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing 76 people for the infection that has killed more than 560 people worldwide. The latest suspected case comes as a twelfth American - a person in Wisconsin - was diagnosed with the deadly virus that's spread rapidly since appearing at a seafood market in Wuhan, China.