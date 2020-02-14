There will be a Republican primary in Connecticut this year, per Secretary of the State Denise Merrill | 14 Feb 2020 | Democratic Secretary of State Denise Merrill announced Friday that there will be a Republican primary here in April, a decision that GOP leaders said is unnecessary because there is no viable candidate other than President Donald Trump. Merrill made the announcement Friday morning. J.R. Romano, chairman of the state Republican Party, ripped Merrill's decision to call a primary on the GOP side, saying it stemmed from "pure political pettiness." Merrill's decision will cost municipalities money because they will have to print Republican ballots, Romano said. "There's no viable candidate on the Republican side outside of the president," Romano said.