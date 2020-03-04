Thirteen disarmament activists arrested in nonviolent blockade of Trident nuclear submarine base | 03 March 2020 | Thirteen nuclear abolitionists blocked traffic leading into Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington, on March 2, as part of a public protest of the United States Trident nuclear-missile launching submarines based there. The direct action came at the conclusion of the annual gathering of the Pacific Life Community, a network of spiritually motivated activists from the Pacific Coast and other Western states committed to nonviolent action for a nuclear-free future. Washington state police arrested nine people for obstructing traffic after they carried banners that stretched across the roadway just outside the base main gate.