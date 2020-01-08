Thousands of Marines Head to Middle East on Navy Ship as Iran Pledges Retaliation | 04 Jan 2020 | A Navy amphibious assault ship with thousands of Marines on board will skip a planned training exercise in Africa to instead head toward the Middle East as tensions there spike. The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit will not participate in Exercise African Sea Lion in Morocco, Military.com has confirmed. Instead, the Bataan, its crew and roughly 2,200 Marines aboard are moving to the Middle East. USNI News first reported the revised plans on Friday, the same day Pentagon officials said 3,000 North Carolina-soldiers would also deploy to the region.