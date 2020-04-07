Thousands of NY COVID patients are being treated with anti-malarial drug | 05 April 2020 | As many as 4,000 seriously ill coronavirus patients in New York are being treated with the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, state health officials say. President Trump has touted hydroxychloroquine as a potential life-saver... But Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month said health care providers in the state would be using the drug in combination with the antibiotic Zithromax, or azithromycin, for some last-ditch cases, based on potentially promising research. "Time is of the essence," Albany University Public Health Dean David Holtgrave, who is on the state's research team, said in a statement. A state Health Department official said the DOH has shipped doses of hydroxychloroquine to 56 hospitals across New York, distributing enough "to treat 4,000 patients to date."