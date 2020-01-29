Thousands in line for Trump's rally in Wildwood; crowds began to form on Saturday | 28 Jan 2020 | A line that snaked back and forth outside the Wildwoods Convention Center continued to grow early Tuesday as hundreds and hundreds of people from across New Jersey and other states joined to stand in the biting Jersey Shore cold for hours for a chance to see President Donald Trump. Bundled up in sleeping bags, hats and gloves, and sitting on folding chairs many of them planned to toss later, the crowd -- which started to form Sunday afternoon -- quickly grew to a few thousand people trying to be among those admitted inside to see Trump speak tonight.