Three Nuns Left to Handle Nearly 100 Seniors Presumed to Have Coronavirus in NJ Care Home | 25 March 2020 | Nearly 100 residents of a nursing home in New Jersey are presumed to have the novel coronavirus after 24 residents tested positive and many others started exhibiting symptoms. All 94 residents of the St. Joseph's Senior Home in Woodbridge were being transported by bus with the help of workers wearing full-body protective gear to a CareOne home roughly 30 miles away on Wednesday... New Jersey health officials said that many of the residents and roughly a dozen staff members began experiencing flu-like symptoms, leaving only three nuns to care for all of the senior home's residents.