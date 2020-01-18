Tokyo Olympic torch relay to add another Fukushima reactor town | 18 Jan 2020 | The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games torch relay is likely to pass through the town of Futaba, which hosts the disabled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in northeastern Japan, as the government plans to lift the mandatory evacuation order for the town on March 4, sources familiar with the matter said Friday. The town of Okuma, a co-host of the nuclear plant, was already included in the first day of the torch relay. Fukushima Prefecture aims to highlight on the global stage its reconstruction from the world's worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986. Organizers announced in July 2018 that Fukushima would be the starting point for the torch relay in the country.