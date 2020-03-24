Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic --Japan’s prime minister and IOC president agree delay --Fate essentially sealed when Canada and Australia pulled out | 24 March 2020 | The Tokyo Olympics are to be postponed until 2021 after talks between Japan's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, and the International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach, led to confirmation of a decision made inevitable by the coronavirus pandemic. Abe said they had established that cancelling the Games was out of the question, and that Bach had agreed "100%" that a postponement was the most appropriate response to the global disruption. The Games "must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community", the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee said later in a joint statement.