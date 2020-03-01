Tom Steyer, a distant third in South Carolina primary, ends 2020 presidential bid | 29 Feb 2020 | Billionaire investor Tom Steyer dropped out of the Democratic presidential race in the wake of a crushing loss in South Carolina's primary Saturday -- with, he said, "zero regrets." Steyer had racked up just over 11 percent of the vote with 66 percent of precincts reporting -- missing the 15 percent cutoff to claim any statewide delegates -- despite the $23.6 million he poured into advertising in the Palmetto State. His won no delegates in the campaign's three earlier contests, in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, either.