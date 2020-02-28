Top Democratic Leaders Secretly Planning to Stop Bernie Sanders at Convention - Report | 28 Feb 2020 | Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said this week that she would be "comfortable" with Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as her party's presidential nominee, but a bombshell new report from The New York Times is directly contradicting this, stating that top Democratic leaders are preparing to launch a plan to take him down at the nominating convention this summer. After interviewing dozens of party leaders and 93 super-delegates, The Times found that many of them are secretly planning to stop Sanders at the convention, even if it will hurt the party's chances of beating Trump in November. The Times reported: "This article is based on interviews with the 93 superdelegates, out of 771 total, as well as party strategists and aides to senior Democrats about the thinking of party leaders. A vast majority of those superdelegates -- whose ranks include federal elected officials, former presidents and vice presidents and D.N.C. members -- predicted that no candidate would clinch the nomination during the primaries, and that there would be a brokered convention fight in July to choose a nominee."