Top NYPD cop warns officers not to wear their uniforms in public and to hide department logos for their own safety following back-to-back attacks on police in the Bronx

Mon, 10/02/2020 - 7:14am — legitgov

Top NYPD cop warns officers not to wear their uniforms in public and to hide department logos for their own safety following back-to-back attacks on police in the Bronx --Hazel Jennings, chief of the Department of Corrections, issued a memo Sunday night urging officers not to wear uniforms or department logos in public to avoid being targeted --The memo came after a career criminal launched two separate attacks on officers in the Bronx in the span of just 12 hours, leaving two officers injured | 10 Feb 2020 | A top NYPD official has warned officers not to wear their police uniforms or department logos in public following back-to-back assassination attempts on cops in the Bronx. Hazel Jennings, chief of the Department of Corrections, issued a memo on Sunday night essentially urging officers to hide their police affiliation to avoid being targeted. The memo came after a career criminal carried out two separate attacks on officers in the Bronx in the span of just 12 hours, leaving two officers injured.

