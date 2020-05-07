You are here

Top Texas officials denounce Dallas salon owner's jail sentence for defying orders to close

Thu, 07/05/2020 - 12:17am — legitgov

Top Texas officials denounce Dallas salon owner's jail sentence for defying orders to close --Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton said the seven-day jail sentence was excessive. Paxton called for her immediate release. | 06 May 2020 | Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton said Wednesday that the seven-day jail sentence a Dallas salon owner received for defying orders to keep her business closed was excessive -- with Paxton calling for Shelley Luther's immediate release. "I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge...would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family's table," Paxton said in a statement, calling state district Judge Eric Moyé's order to jail and fine Luther, owner of Salon a la Mode, "a shameful abuse of judicial discretion." Paxton also penned a letter to Moyé demanding he immediately release Luther, arguing that a community that had already "voluntarily reduced its 'jail population...by about one thousand people' due to" the coronavirus pandemic "can certainly stand to release one more."

