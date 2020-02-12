Trial team quits Roger Stone case in dispute over sentence | 12 Feb 2020 | The four lawyers who prosecuted Roger Stone quit the case Tuesday after the Justice Department overruled them and said it would take the extraordinary step of lowering the amount of prison time it would seek for President Donald Trump's longtime ally and confidant. The departures raised immediate questions over whether Trump, who earlier in the day had blasted the original sentencing recommendation as "very horrible and unfair," had at least indirectly exerted his will on a Justice Department that he often views as an arm of the White House. The department said the decision to undo the sentencing recommendation was made Monday night -- before Trump's tweet -- and prosecutors had not spoken to the White House about it.