Trump Announces Rep. Mark Meadows Replacing Mick Mulvaney as WH Chief of Staff

Sat, 07/03/2020 - 1:22am — legitgov

Breaking: Trump Announces Rep. Mark Meadows Replacing Mick Mulvaney as WH Chief of Staff | 06 March 2020 | President Donald Trump announced Friday night that he has chosen Congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC) -- a staunch ally in the House-- to be his new White House Chief of Staff. After John Kelly left the White House at the end of 2018, Mick Mulvaney took over that position in an acting capacity. [Trump said on twitter that Mick Mulvaney will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.]

