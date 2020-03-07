Breaking: Trump Announces Rep. Mark Meadows Replacing Mick Mulvaney as WH Chief of Staff | 06 March 2020 | President Donald Trump announced Friday night that he has chosen Congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC) -- a staunch ally in the House-- to be his new White House Chief of Staff. After John Kelly left the White House at the end of 2018, Mick Mulvaney took over that position in an acting capacity. [Trump said on twitter that Mick Mulvaney will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.]