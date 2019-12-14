Trump, China announce 'Phase One' trade deal | 13 Dec 2019 | President Trump and China on Friday announced that they had reached a "phase one" trade deal that would see a reduction in tariffs from both sides and increase China's purchases of U.S. agricultural products. "We have agreed to a very large Phase One Deal with China," Trump announced on Twitter, adding that negotiations on "Phase 2" of the deal would begin immediately, rather than after the 2020 election...At a press conference that began minutes before Trump's tweet, Chinese officials announced that an agreement had been reached on text for the nine-part deal, and said that tariffs would be phased out over time.