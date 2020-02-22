Trump: Democrats 'trying to start a rumor' about 2020 Russian interference | 21 Feb 2020 | President Trump said at a Nevada campaign rally Friday that Democrats are trying to start a "rumor" about Russia interfering in the 2020 presidential election on his behalf, calling them "sick" and "crazy." ..."After three years of ridiculous witch hunts and partisan Democrat crusades -- by the way, I think they're starting another one," Trump told a crowd of supporters at an afternoon rally in Las Vegas. "I was told a week ago. They said, you know, they're trying to start a rumor. It's disinformation. That's the only thing they're good at. They're not good at anything else. They get nothing done," Trump said, referring to Democrats. The president's remarks expanded on a tweet he sent earlier Friday.