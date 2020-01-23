Trump: Democrats will 'never allow' Sanders to win | 23 Jan 2020 | President Trump on Thursday declared that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had taken the lead in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, but said he does not believe that the national party will allow Sanders to win. [Exactly!] "Crazy Bernie takes the lead in the Democrat Primaries, but it is looking more and more like the Dems will never allow him to win! Will Sleepy [Pedo] Joe be able to stumble across the finish line?" Trump tweeted, using nicknames for Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. The remarks echoed tweets Trump sent last week claiming that Democratic leaders were seeking to undermine Sanders's bid by keeping him off the campaign trail for the Senate impeachment trial. "They are rigging the election again against Bernie Sanders, just like last time, only even more obviously," Trump declared. The president's latest comments come as Sanders is rising in new national and early state polls.