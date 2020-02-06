Trump Job Approval at Personal Best 49% --Half of registered voters say Trump deserves to be re-elected | 04 Feb 2020 | President Donald Trump's job approval rating has risen to 49%, his highest in Gallup polling since he took office in 2017...Trump's approval rating has risen because of higher ratings among both Republicans and independents. His 94% approval rating among Republicans is up six percentage points from early January and is three points higher than his previous best among his fellow partisans. The 42% approval rating among independents is up five points, and ties three other polls as his best among that group. Democratic approval is 7%, down slightly from 10%.