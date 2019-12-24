Trump accuses Pelosi of 'crying for fairness' in Senate trial after 'unfair' House impeachment | 23 Dec 2019 | President Trump slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday for making demands of the Senate regarding his upcoming trial as she sits on two impeachment articles, accusing her of "crying for fairness" after leading an "unfair" process in the House. Throughout the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, Trump and fellow Republicans criticized elements of the process -- including the initial closed-door sessions with witnesses, an invitation for him to participate in a hearing while he was overseas, and the decision to cite the president's assertion of executive privilege as evidence of obstruction as opposed to battling it out in court.

