Trump admin to begin turning back all undocumented immigrants, asylum seekers at borders - report | 18 March 2020 | The Trump administration is reportedly planning to turn back all asylum seekers at both the northern and southern borders over concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak. Four administration officials told The New York Times on Tuesday that the policy would apply to asylum seekers and any other migrant seeking to cross the border illegally. Ports of entry would remain open to American citizens, green card holders and some foreigners with proper documentation as well as commercial traffic, according to the report.