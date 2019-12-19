Trump admin intends to announce withdrawal of about 4,000 troops from Afghanistan --Trump had made clear to his advisers earlier this year that he wanted to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by the November 2020 election. | 14 Dec 2019 | The Trump administration intends to announce the drawdown of about 4,000 troops from Afghanistan as early next week, according to three current and former U.S. officials. The withdrawal will leave between 8,000 and 9,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, the officials said. The announcement would come just days after Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad rejoined diplomatic talks with the Taliban, which had broken down in September... The U.S. currently has between 12,000 and 13,000 troops in Afghanistan.