Trump administration launches 'Operation Warp Speed' to accelerate vaccine development | 29 April 2020 | The Trump administration is pushing agencies to speed up the vaccine development process in the hopes of quickly coming up with an effective way to guard against the coronavirus, two people familiar with the effort confirmed Wednesday. The push, dubbed "Operation Warp Speed," involves the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), among other government agencies, according to one official... a coronavirus vaccine will likely not be a cure-all. The annual influenza vaccine is only effective roughly 40 percent [actually, much less] of the time, according to government data.