Trump allies throw jabs at Bolton over book's claims | 28 Jan 2020 | John Bolton is facing a surge of vitriolic attacks from President Trump's allies after a leaked manuscript revealed that the former national security adviser's unpublished book will dish damaging details about Trump’s contacts with Ukraine. Almost overnight, the president's defenders switched from friend to foe toward Bolton after The New York Times reported Sunday that Bolton's book will claim that Trump wanted to withhold $391 million in Ukraine aid as leverage for investigations that would benefit him politically... Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), a frequent sparring partner of Bolton's, said people should ask whether the former Trump official is a neutral party or "someone who is a very unhappy, disgruntled, fired employee who now has a motive -- a multimillion-dollar motive to inflame the situation?" Trump on Monday denied the account attributed to Bolton's manuscript and accused him of trying to sell books.