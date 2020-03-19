You are here

Trump announces US, Canada closing border to 'non-essential traffic' amid coronavirus fears

Thu, 19/03/2020 - 7:52am — legitgov

Trump announces US, Canada closing border to 'non-essential traffic' amid coronavirus fears | 18 March 2020 | President Trump on Wednesday announced that the U.S. and Canada are temporarily closing their shared border to non-essential traffic as part of the effort to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. "We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic," Trump tweeted. "Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!" ...Trump on Saturday added the U.K. and Ireland to a 30-day European travel ban, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday previously had closed Canada's borders to all foreign nationals except U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

