Trump announces US will halt funding to World Health Organization over coronavirus response | 14 April 2020 | President Trump announced at the White House coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday that the United States will immediately halt all funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), saying it had put "political correctness over lifesaving measures." ....Trump declared that the United States would undertake a 60-to-90 day review into why the "China-centric" WHO had caused "so much death" by "severely mismanaging and covering up" the coronavirus' spread. The United States is the WHO's largest single donor, and the State Department had previously [*insanely*] planned to provide the agency $893 million in the current two-year funding period.