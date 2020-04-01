Trump announces enhanced narcotic operations amid coronavirus, deploys destroyers and Air Force assets | 01 April 2020 | Flanked by Attorney General Bill Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and top military officials at the White House coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, President Trump announced a massive new "counternarcotics operation" in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea to "combat the flow of illicit drugs into the United States" by drug cartels "exploiting" the pandemic."We must not let the drug cartels exploit the pandemic to threaten American lives," Trump said. "In cooperation with the 22 partner nations, U.S. Southern Command will increase surveillance, disruption and seizures of drug shipments and provide additional support for eradication efforts which are going on right now at a record pace. Included in the force package are Navy destroyers, Air Force surveillance planes and helicopters, and ten Coast Guard cutter ships, Trump said, noting that the new forces would double U.S. interdiction capacity in the region -- and help slow the spread of the coronavirus by cutting down on illicit travel.