Trump announces new initiative for hospitals to lend unused ventilators to areas of need | 14 April 2020 | President Trump on Tuesday announced a new public-private partnership aimed at allowing hospitals to lend unused ventilators to areas that need them to treat patients who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Trump announced the new initiative, which he called the "Dynamic Ventilator Reserve," during a meeting with health care executives at the White House on Tuesday afternoon. He said there were 60,000 unused ventilators in hospitals across the country and that the new program would help get the critical devices to areas that need them. "Hospitals throughout the country currently have 60,000 unused ventilators," Trump said at the start of the meeting. "Through this initiative, your hospitals are committing to lend unused surplus ventilators to other hospitals if they have an immediate need, and you’ve been doing that. We appreciate it."