Trump approves disaster declaration for coronavirus in California | 22 March 2020 | President Trump on Sunday approved a disaster declaration for California over cases of the coronavirus spreading in the state. A news release Sunday evening from the White House stated that federal funding would be available for state, local and tribal organizations in California as officials attempt to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. More than 1,600 case have been confirmed in the state. "The President's action makes Federal funding available for Crisis Counseling for affected individuals in all areas in the State of California," said the release.